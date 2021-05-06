On Thursday May 6, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) announced postponement of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

In a statement released, Caf confirmed the decision was reached in consultation with Fifa to postpone the games that were due to be played in June 2021 to other existing windows in September, October and November 2021 and March 2022.

“The CAF Emergency Committee, in consultation with FIFA, decided to postpone the CAF qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that were due to be played in June 2021 after taking into consideration the current challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need to ensure the optimal playing conditions for all participating teams……,” read part of the statement.

“The qualifiers will now take place in the existing windows of September, October and November 2021, and March 2022.

“CAF is reassessing its protocols and processes to enhance the implementation of COVID-related protocols, including specifically focusing on pre-match testing which had been the source of some challenges in previous windows.”

As we wait for the updated detailed match schedule for the chosen windows, Kawowo Sports understands that the postponement has mainly been caused some countries lacking stadiums fit to host games of the World Cup qualifying magnitude.

Countries like Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Senegal, Central African Republic and Malawi who are part of the qualifiers have qualified stadiums to host fixtures.

And with travel restrictions to some nations due to the COVID19 pandemic, even hosting from neighbouring countries is a big problem which Caf may have looked at it in coming up with this decision.