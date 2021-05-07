Spain’s Tennis star Rafael Nadal was named the 2021 Laureus Sportsman of the year on Thursday ahead of Ugandan runner Joshua Cheptegei.

Nadal equalled Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles by claiming his 13th French Open crown to make the nominees.

Rafael Nadal

Last year, Cheptegei in turn smashed the 5 km world records on road and track in Monaco before doing the same in the 10k in Valencia.

Letesenbet Gidey, left, and Joshua Cheptegei pose after breaking the 5,000m and 10,000m track world records, respectively

This was Nadal’s fourth Laureus honour; “The rest of the sportsmen probably deserve the trophy the same as me, but this was the year for me and I can’t be happier,” he said.

“Winning the French Open and equalling the 20th Grand Slam of Roger Federer has been an unforgettable moment.

“It means a lot to equal my great rival, but at the same time, my great friend. It’s something very special after all the history we have had together on and off court.”

Naomi Osaka claimed the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award.

Britain’s Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton claimed the inaugural Athlete Advocate of the Year Award for his involvement in the fight against racism.

Laureus World Sports Awards 2021: List of winners

Sportsman of the Year Award: Rafael Nadal

Sportswoman of the Year Award: Naomi Osaka

Team of the Year Award: Bayern Munich

Breakthrough of the Year Award: Patrick Mahomes

Comeback of the Year Award: Max Parrot

Sport for Good Award: KICKFORMORE by KICKFAIR

Lifetime Achievement Award: Billie Jean King

Athlete Advocate of the Year Award: Lewis Hamilton

Sporting Inspiration Award: Mohamed Salah

Sporting Moment of the Year Award: Chris Nikic