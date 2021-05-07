The fountain of honor for the Republic of Uganda President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta rewarded retired Uganda Cranes goalkeeper and captain Denis Onyango with a brand new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport car (Family SUV).

Museveni and his wife Janet Kataha Museveni (also the Minister of Education and sports) hosted a delegation from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) at the lake side lavish Entebbe State House on Thursday, 6th May 2021.

A frame shirt for Denis Onyango being handed to President Museveni and the wife, Janet Museveni at Entebbe State House (Credit: Entebbe Media Lab)

The delegation also had state minister of sports Hon. Hamson Denis Obua, the FUFA President Magogo, his first vice president Justus Mugisha, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edgar Watson, Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and National Council of Sports (NCS) Chairman Dr. Donald Rukare, NCS General Secretary Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel and others.

Onyango who had earlier in the day flew direct from his South African base was donned in a checked grey suit, accompanied by the mother and another member of the family.

After a brief discussion that the president held with the visiting delegation, General Museveni handed over the keys of the car whose current market estimate is $ 52,490 (About Shs186,612,500.49).

Onyango and the mother inside the donated car

The president briefly cracked some jokes and was specifically inquisitive why Onyango retired to concentrate on club (with Mamelodi Sundowns) in South Africa.

President Museveni later twitted on his official handle;

“My son Denis Onyango, Mama, Janet Museveni, myself and the entire country appreciate thank you for bringing us national pride through your heroic exhibitions on and off the pitch, in and outside the country. We wish you the best of luck.” President Museveni stated.

President Museveni hands over car to Denis Onyango (Credit: Entebbe Media Lab)

The gangly goalkeeper retired from international football on 12th April 2021 and currently plays at Mamelodi Sundowns.

He played 79 games on the senior national team since making his debut in 2005 against Cape Verde.

Kawowo Sports has established that the Parliament of Uganda will hold a special plenary session in recognition of his efforts to the country over the years where he played at two AFCON finals in 2017 and 2019 hosted by Gabon and Egypt respectively.

Denis Onyango’s car (Credit: Entebbe State House)

The latest visit to state house is among the numerous link ups that the President has specifically made with the sporting family, particularly from the football clan.

With the $ 1M promise to the Uganda Cranes from State House for the AFCON 2019 qualification still pending, the latest meeting will probably bridge up the processing of the money.

By and large, many people have also called for increased funding into the sports sector with specific emphasis on infrastructural development.

The Pajero Sport car donated to retired Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Denis Onyango