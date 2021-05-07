Uganda Cricket Association today named Suraj Karavadra as the new coach of the Lady Cricket Cranes.

Karavadra has been given a two-year deal that will see him handle the team during the T20 World Cup qualifiers in Botswana in September and the 2022 Commonwealth Games qualifiers.

Karavadra who traces his roots to Uganda from his great grandfather who settled in Jinja to start a business will be coming back home to give back to his adopted nation. He comes to Uganda with the Lady Cricket Cranes between a good and great team as they try to recreate the sweet memories of 2017 when they were crowned African champions.

The team has already started preparations under the guidance of Development Manager Davis Turinawe and Isaac Kakande. Karavadra will work with both coaches in the interim as he gets to learn about his new players.

Karavadra has extensive experience having worked with the UAE ladies team, ICC Academy in Dubai as a High Performance and Development coach and recently as Assistant Women’s Coach for Leicestershire County Cricket Club.

Karavadra will arrive in the country next week before his official unveiling on May 17.

Previous Experience