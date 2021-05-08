The newly appointed Vice president for the MTN group Southern and Eastern Africa regional markets Yolanda Cuba has visited Uganda for the official office handover.

Yolanda takes the mantle with focus on investing in the network, increasing mobile and internet penetration, innovation, and youth empowerment.

Outgoing Vice president Ebenezer Asante who officially handed over the MTN Uganda subsidiary to the incoming through a symbolic gesture of the Uganda Flag, welcomed Cuba to the new role.

“I am very humbled to have served as VP for the Southern and Eastern Markets for these years. I am also grateful for the warm welcome I received when I first joined.

“The people and countries are all unique in their own ways and as MTN, we are thankful that you continue to allow us to serve you all,” he said.

Cuba has had the opportunity to meet with key MTN external stakeholders inclusive of; the Prime Minister of Uganda, Acting Executive Director for Uganda Communications Commission, Minister of ICT, Deputy Governor Bank of Uganda, Commissioner General Uganda Revenue Authority and South Africa high commissioner among others, to discuss ways of collaborating with MTN to grow the sector and country at large.

MTN Group Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Felleng Sekha holding the Uganda flag alongside Outgoing Vice president for MTN Southern and Eastern Markets, Ebenezer Asante, Yolanda Cuba, the incoming VP(SEA) and MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer Wim Vanhelleputte.

According to her plan, MTN will prioritize investing in the network to ensure there is access to communication services countrywide.

“In the network perspective, considering the next five years and getting to the 90 per cent coverage, we shall focus on growing our investments in the country,” she noted.

Cuba will also prioritize increasing mobile and internet penetration which currently ranks low in Uganda compared to her regional counterparts through boosting access to handset devices.

Through MTN’s Application Program Interface marketplace, Chenosis, where MTN is going for a more open architectural feature, there will be a lot of space for innovation, which is predominantly a hub for the youth.

In addition, Yolanda asserted that she is going to focus on further roll out of 3G and 4G in the country.

Prime Minister of Uganda, Ruhakana Rugunda (l) next to MTN Uganda chairman Charles Mbiire (centre) welcomes MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer Wim Vanhelleputte (r).

The incoming VP along with other MTN Group delegates including Ebenezer and the Group Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs; Felleng Sekha were hosted by MTN Uganda for the official office handover.