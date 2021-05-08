Uganda Cranes defender Bevis Mugabi has undergone a successful shoulder operation.

The Motherwell FC star revealed the proceedings through his social media page ahead of a fresh season.

“Shoulder Op completed! Road to full recovery begins now all in preparation for a big season ahead…” Mugabi wrote on his Twitter page.

Shoulder Op completed! Road to full recovery begins now all in preparation for a big season ahead pic.twitter.com/2o8Iu8uWYF — Bevis Mugabi (@B_M321) May 7, 2021

Mugabi last turned out for Motherwell FC as the side defeated Kilmarnock 2-0 in the Scottish Premiership.

The 26-year old came on for midfielder Steven Lawless in the 72nd minute just before Stephen O’Donnell sealed victory in the 85 minute.

Forward Devante Cole had put Motherwell in the lead two minutes just after half time.