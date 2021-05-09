Asubo Gafford Ladies prior to the start of the 2021 FUFA Women Elite League looked favourites to go all the way and clinch the Championship and eventually earn promotion to the FUFA Women Super League (the top tier division).

However, results from their opening two group games depict a different story and the team that looked good on paper is on the blink of failure to make the knockout phase.

A point in the opening two games leaves them languishing in third place in Group A and have one game (against Luweero Giant Queens) to resuscitate their hopes of progressing.

The failure to put up a good show at the tournament held at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru has come with further challenges.

On Sunday after the one-all draw against Dynamic SS Jjeza, experienced defender Christine Nambirige who recently joined the team left the camp after a heated argument with teammates and the club officials.

Nambirige who formerly featured for the Crested Cranes and last played at She Corporate was at fault for the stoppage time equaliser the team conceded.

She came on at the start of the second half but fouled at the right wing and the resultant free kick was scored by Aisha Namukaaya for Dynamic’s goal.

Immediately after the game, Nambirge’s teammates were disappointed by her performance and thought she left the team down.

In retaliation, the defender picked her property and moved out of camp despite efforts by managers and the League organisers to hold her back.

It should be noted that even in the 1-0 loss to King of Kings on Saturday, Nambirge was at fault for the goal that Evelyn Katusiime scored.

King of Kings have already sealed their slot and one of Asubo Gafford Ladies, Dynamic SS and Luweero Giants will join them as the second placed team on Tuesday.