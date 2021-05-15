Saturday May 15, 2021

Arena of Visions, Ndejje 4pm

Table leaders URA are out to maintain top spot when they host Police at the Arena of Visions, Ndejje on Saturday.

The four time champions come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with champions Vipers and are aware that nothing but maximum points will keep them at the top.

Fifth placed Police have won none of their previous three league games and would love to arrest that form against Sam Ssimbwa’s side which makes the tie a tough one for URA.

Brian Mululi Mayanja in action against URA in the reverse fixture Credit: John Batanudde

Abdallah Mubiru’s side are without skipper Tonny Mawejje (malaria), Ruben Kimera, Frank Tumwesigye Zaga and Ruben Kimera.

The duo limped off in the goalless draw with KCCA and they join long term absentee Samuel Kayongo.

URA have no injury worries save for goalkeeper Alionzi Nafian and left back Brian Majwega (suspended) as well as long term injured Jackson Nunda.

URA won the reverse fixture 2-0 at Lugogo but lost to Cops 2-1 at the Arena of Visions last season.