Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 24):

Saturday, 15 May 2021 Results:

URA 3-1 Police

Police Express 1-0 UPDF

UPDF BUL 0-1 Soltilo Bright Stars

Soltilo Bright Stars Mbarara City 2-1 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Wakiso Giants 7-2 Kitara

Kitara Sports Club Villa 1-3 Vipers

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club maintained their top status in the Uganda Premier League at the close of business for match day 24.

URA beat Police 3-1 at the Arena of Visions stadium in Ndejje University.

Forwards Steven Mukwala, Joackim Ojera and Cromwell Rwothomio scored the goals for Sam Ssimbwa’s coached side.

Fahad Kizito pulled back a goal for Police for the consolation.

URA has now collected 54 points off 24 matches, a point better than second placed Vipers who beat rivals SC Villa 3-1 at the Army Military Barracks stadium in Bombo.

Next Matches:

URA will travel away to Kyetume on Wednesday, 19th May 2021 at the Nakisunga play ground.

On the same day, Police shall host Sports Club at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.