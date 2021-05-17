The Uganda Rugby fraternity has called upon the general public to extend support towards the treatment of the national fifteens and Jinja Hippos Rugby Club head coach Robert Seguya.

Seguya was last week taken ill to Mukono International Hospital and transferred to Pulse International Hospital after his condition worsened. He has on Monday morning been transferred to the Mulago Cancer Institute for further medical tests and treatment for leukemia.

Coach Soggy was taken ill last week where his condition worsened. This morning Soggy has been transferred to the Mulago Cancer Institute, for further medical tests and treatment. Any support in this time of need will be greatly appreciated by Soggy and his family. pic.twitter.com/KuXBFbVCn8 — Jinja Hippos Rugby Club (@HipposRugby) May 17, 2021

Leukemia is a type of cancer of the blood cells or bone marrow. It is treatable through medication and medical procedures like chemotherapy and others.

We join the rugby community in Uganda and East Africa to rally support for Coach “Soggy” in his treatment and recovery.