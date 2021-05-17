The Uganda Rugby fraternity has called upon the general public to extend support towards the treatment of the national fifteens and Jinja Hippos Rugby Club head coach Robert Seguya.
Seguya was last week taken ill to Mukono International Hospital and transferred to Pulse International Hospital after his condition worsened. He has on Monday morning been transferred to the Mulago Cancer Institute for further medical tests and treatment for leukemia.
Leukemia is a type of cancer of the blood cells or bone marrow. It is treatable through medication and medical procedures like chemotherapy and others.
We join the rugby community in Uganda and East Africa to rally support for Coach “Soggy” in his treatment and recovery.