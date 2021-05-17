Tuesday May 18, 2021

Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso 4pm Live on Sanyuka TV

Bul FC will be out to end their indecent run when they visit Wakiso Giants at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium on Tuesday.

The Jinja based side have gone five games on the bounce without victory since the thrilling 4-3 win over army side UPDF.

Alex Isabirye Musongola Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

Alex Isabirye’s men were beaten 1-0 in their last outing at home to Soltilo Bright Stars but are confident as they won at Wakiso Giants last season.

“It’s not going to be an easy fixture but we have prepared well and the target is getting three points,” said Alex Isabirye.

He will hope his forwards Robert Mukongotya and Musa Esenu don lethal boots on the afternoon as they seek to deny the hosts a five successive home league win.

Wakiso Giants Coach Douglas Bamweyana

Douglas Bamweyana’s men have scored a whopping 17 goals in their last four home games conceding just four in the process and will hope that Frank Ssebuufu and Viane Ssekajugo are in fine form on the day.

Wakiso Giants are 9th on the table with 30 points while Bul are 11th with three points adrift.

Wakiso Giants captain Viane Ssekajugo Credit: Kawowo Sports/John Batanudde

On the same day, Kitara host MYDA in a bottom of the table clash, Onduparaka host Soltilo Bright Stars while Express and Vipers take on Busoga United and Mbarara City respectively.

Other fixtures