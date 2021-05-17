Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club left back Brian Majwega has arguably been one of the loyal and outstanding players for the tax collectors in the previous two seasons.

It is in black and white that Majwega’s two year employment contract winds down this June after a diligent duration of service.

His current employers and obviously the rivals are taking a keen eye at the situation to engage the former Standard High Zana, KCCA, Maroons and Azam Football Club player.

URA chief executive officer (CEO) Henry Mayeku is well aware of the situation and admitted that internally there are strategies being undertaken.

“We monitor the employment contracts of all our players. The secretariat will reveal what is next as soon as negotiations have been done and completed” Mayeku disclosed when contacted.

Brian Majwega defends against Soltilo Bright Stars at the Arena of Visions

This season alone, Majwega has only missed two league matches; away to Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) at the King George Memorial Stadium in Tororo and at home recently when facing Police.

Incidentally, in both matches, URA won, 3-2 against MYDA and 3-1 versus Police as they command the top summit position on the 16 team log.

In either instances when Majwega has been away, towering Arafat Galiwango has been an able replacement.

Should URA successfully convince Majwega for another contract extension, then it will be a task well executed planning ahead for the 2021-22 era and the seasons ahead.

Failure to capture his signature will imply that the tax collectors could seek for alternatives with Galiwango still available and possibly the recently promoted Alex Akankwasa from the junior team ranks.

Akankwasa has been dogged by nagging injuries that kept him on the side-lines for the better part of the current season.

KCCA current head coach Morley Byekwaso is a known admirer of Majwega’s work ethics and style of play; therefore he could be interested, anyway.

The available options for left backs on the market could also propel the URA management to sweet-talk SC Villa’s Derrick Ndahiro or Gaddafi’s Thomas Ochungu as able potential replacements.

URA makes the trip to Kyetume on Wednesday, 19th May 2021 on match day 25 of the Uganda Premier League.

There is no room for error as the tax collectors lead the table standings with 54 points off 24 matches, a point better than second placed Vipers, and two off Express.