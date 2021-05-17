Tuesday May 18, 2021

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

Vipers will go top of the league standings for at least twenty four hours if they end a five match winless run against Mbarara City.

The two sides face off at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende on Tuesday with the Venoms second on the table behind leaders URA who are not in action until the following day.

Jude Ssemugabi and Ibrahim Oriti will be in different colours

Mbarara City has proved a bogey side for the Venoms avoiding defeat in the past five games including beating the champions 1-0 in the reverse fixture at Kakyeeka.

Vipers haven’t beaten the Ankole Lions since the double over them in their maiden campaign in the top division.

red Kajoba Kisitu issues instructions to the players (Credit: John Batanudde)

Both teams are coming off brilliant wins with Vipers beating SC Villa 3-1 at Bombo while Mbarara City edged visiting Onduparaka 2-1 at Kakyeeka.

Bashir Mutanda, scorer of the winner in that game will face his former pay masters just like Paul Mucureezi and Ibrahim Oriti who are now Venoms.

Mbabazi could afford a smile after the 2-1 home win against MYDA at Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara city Credit: Courtesy

Vipers are winless in four successive home games in all competitions since winning against Busoga United more than a month ago.