AFCON Beach Soccer 2021 Finals: 23 -29 May, 2021 | Saly, Senegal

The Uganda National Beach Soccer team (Sand Cranes) final traveling squad for the AFCON 2021 Beach Soccer finals in Saly, Senegal (23rd – 29th May) has been confirmed.

The final team has three goalkeepers with six defenders and forwards apiece.

Some of the experienced players on the team include goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige, Douglas Muganga, Sulaiman Ochero, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa, and Ismail Kawawulo among others.

The team has been in residential camp at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru since Sunday, 9th May 2021.

The team departs on Wednesday morning aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

FUFA Executive Committee member Hamid Juma will lead the delegation which also has Deo Mutabazi (UBSA chairman and delegate) and partner-in-crime, Anthony Tumwesigye.

Uganda Sand Cranes is in group A alongside Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Tanzania and hosts Senegal.

We have had good training for the championship and we expect to compete at the tournament. The players are in the right mood mentally and physically. Jamal Salim Muwonge, Sand Cranes head coach via FUFA Website

Full Team:

Goalkeepers: Meddie Kibirige (St Lawrence University BSC), Nasser Lwamunda (Kiringente BSC), Mutebi Ronald (St Lawrence University BSC)

Defenders: Paul Lule (Buganda Royal BSC), Davis Kasujja (MUBS BSC), Douglas Muganga (MUBS BSC),Byaruhanga Rica (St Lawrence University BSC), Kikonyogo Jonathan (St Lawrence University BSC), Suleiman Ochero (St. Lawrence University BSC)

Forwards: Ismail Kawawulo (MUBS BSC), Baker Lukooya (St Lawrence University BSC), Alex Emmanuel Wasswa (St Lawrence University BSC),Swalley Ssimbwa (St. Lawrence University BSC),Ambrose Kigozi (Buganda Royal BSC), Ronald Magwali (Buganda Royal BSC)

Officials:

Leader of delegation: Hamid Juma