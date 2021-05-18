The 30-year-old Suraj Karavadra was on Monday unveiled to the press as the new coach of the Lady Cricket Cranes.

The new coach was awarded a two-year deal as the Lady Cricket Cranes seek to make a second appearance at the Global World Cup qualifiers.

Karavadra who is ready for the task was excited about the appointment in his own words said;

I am very excited to be here and work with a team with the Lady Cricket Cranes. I hope that my experience from working with different ladies’ sides will be beneficial to the team. I want to do well and be successful with the team and hopefully we can take this team to the next level. Personally, I am in a player focused coach who takes time to understand his players and see where I can add value. Suraj Karavadra, Lady Cricket Cranes coach

The Lady Cricket Cranes are preparing for the Kwibuka Invitational tournament as well as the T20 World Cup qualifiers in Botswana.

In 2017 the side was crowned African champions in Namibia after upsetting Zimbabwe in the final.

The current crop of Lady Cricket Cranes players has a mix of youth and experience and Karavadra will have some headache trying to make a selection to get the right balance. However, this is a good problem to have since the quality in the side is very evident.

With the addition of Karavadra to the setup, Uganda Cricket Association has two foreign coaches in charge of their national teams. Laurence Mahatlane is the head coach of the cricket cranes.