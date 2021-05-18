Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 25):

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 Results:

Vipers 2-3 Mbarara City

Mbarara City Busoga United 0-4 Express

Express Onduparaka 0-0 Soltilo Bright Stars

Soltilo Bright Stars Wakiso Giants 2-1 BUL

Mbarara City recovered from two goals down to defeat Vipers Sports Club 3-2 at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Two first half goals from the league’s top scorer Yunus Sentamu and Paul Mucureezi gave the Venoms the command after the opening 45 minutes.

Midfielder Solomon Okwalinga pulled a goal back for the Ankole Lions with a well struck kick from the penalty mark in the 56th minute, first half substitute Bashir Mutanda made it 2 all and Jude Ssemugabi scored the third for the memorable victory.

Vipers were vibrant from the opening stages of the game when Congolese forward Ceaser Manzoki tapped over Paul Willa’s teasing shot from the right wing.

Mbarara City goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekebba suffered an early knock inside the opening five minutes to soldier on.

On 10 minutes, a free-kick by Vipers’ Paul Mucureezi was saved by goalkeeper Ssekebba.

Moments later, Orit headed way off target from Willa’s cross on the right flank.

Willa also had a distant shot fly off as the home side intensified their raids.

On the quarter hour mark, Kayiwa shots over from Ibrahim Orit’s cut back inside the goal area.

Sentamu scored the first goal after beating an off-side trap to slot the goal home past goalkeeper Ssekeba much to the protest of the Mbarara City players.

Five minutes later, Najib Yiga crossed over the goal from the left wing in an acute angle.

Mucureezi suffered a slight knock but recovered to play on after receiving medication.

Mucureezi scored the second goal after following an initial shot by Sentamu with goalkeeper Ssekebba making a slight touch.

Three minutes to the half hour mark, Manzoki shot narrowly wide of goal on the turn with the left foot.

Mbarara City called for an early change when Zaidi Byekwaso paved way for striker Bashir Mutanda.

Vipers’ midfielder Musa Ssali was injured after an accidental kick in the face by Okwalinga with 10 minutes to end the first half.

Manzoki headed over a cross from the right by the day’s skipper Willa in the last thick of action for the opening stanza.

Upon restart of play for the final 45 minutes, Najib Yiga had a cross fly over the Mbarara City goal.

Mutanda shot off target from about 40 yards in the 50th minute.

Okwalinga pulled back a goal with a well struck penalty following a hand ball call in the 56th minute.

On the hour mark, Ssemugabi slipped down where it mattered most, committing a hand-ball foul inside the Vipers goal area.

Vipers introduced Richard Basangwa for Najib Yiga in the 62nd minute and at the same time, Mbarara City called for a double change.

Innoncent Wafula and Ibrahim Magandaazi paved way for Raymond Derrick Onyai and Ronald Edwok respectively.

Mutanda equalized for the visitors with a brilliant curl from just outside the goal area.

Six minutes later, Vipers made a double change. Abraham Ndugwa replaced Allan Kayiwa as Jamil Kalisa came on for Paul Mucureezi.

Goalkeeper Ssekebba was quicker off the line to thwart Willa’s aerial free-kick.

Jamil Kalisa shot straight to goalkeeper Ssekebba after being set up by Richard Basangwa.

With seven minutes to play, Ibrahim Orit was replaced by left footed Lawrence Tezikya for the final change.

Ssemugabi scored third goal for Mbarara City with a brilliant finish from inside the goal area to give the Ankole Lions maximum points.

Ssemugabi was rewarded with the pilsner man of the match accolade.

Mbarara City completed a double over the Venoms having also won the first leg 1-0 at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara.

With Express’ 4-0 win at Busoga United, the Red Eagles are now top of the standings.

Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI: Fabian Mutombora (G.K), Paul Willa (Captain), Aziz Kayondo, Rashid Toha, Musa Ssali, Allan Kayiwa, Ibrahim Orit, Paul Mucureezi, Najib Yiga, Yunus Sentamu, Ceaser Manzoki

Changes:

61’ Richard Basangwa ON, Najib Yiga OFF

68’ Abraham Ndugwa ON, Allan Kayiwa OFF

68’ Jamil Kalisa ON, Paul Mucureezi OFF

83’ Lawrence Tezikya ON, Ibrahim Orit OFF

Subs Not Used: Bashir Ssekagya (G.K), Joseph Dhata, Siraje Ssentamu

Team officials:

Head coach: Fred Kajoba Kisitu

Assistant coach: Paul Kiwanuka

Mbarara City XI: Muhammed Ssekebba (G.K), Steven Othieno, Jasper Aheebwa Baguma, Ronald Otti, Karim Ramathan, Ibrahim Magandaazi, Innocent Wafula, Solomon Okwalinga, Bebe Swalik Ssegujja, Zaidi Byekwaso, Jude Ssemugabi

Changes:

32’ Bashir Mutanda ON, Zaidi Byekwaso OFF

62’ Raymond Derrick Onyai ON, Innoncent Wafula OFF

62’ Ronald Edwok ON, Ibrahim Magandazi OFF

90’ Makueth Wol ON, Bashir Mutanda OFF

Subs Not Used: Jackson Opio (G.K), Godfrey Kalungi, Salim Huud

Team officials:

Stand-by coach: Sadiq Sempigi

Match Officials: