Police 1-1 SC Villa

For the sixth successive league game, Police and SC Villa have settled for a draw following a 1-1 stalemate at MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

Nicholas Kabonge scored for the Jogoos while Herman Wasswa netted for the Cops.

The visitors started bright and came close to breaking the deadlock but were denied by good goalkeeping by Tom Ikara who was later sent off in the 89th minute for handling outside the area.

The introduction of Tonny Mawejje in the 38th minute for Fahad Kizito turned things around as the hosts began dominating possession but the first half ended goalless.

Nicholas “Zico” Kabonge

In the 56th minute, Sadam Masereka broke down the right and set up Kabonge whose first time hit the back of the net.

Police swiftly responded with substitute Wasswa who has replaced Muwadda Mawejje scoring stunner with his weaker left foot after his initial intended cross was blocked.

Wasswa who put up a Man of the Match performance also set up Brian Mayanja Muruli whose header beat the Villa goalkeeper but ended up on the upright.

Mawejje and Ssozi Credit: John Batanudde

Another substitute Duncan Sseninde also had two good opportunities wasted to put the Cops into the lead for the first time in the game.

Ikara was then sent off for denying substitute Muhammad Nsereko a clear goal scoring chance after he beat the offside trap by handling the ball outside the area.

But there was no adding to the goals as both teams shared points – the 14th time in the last 20 league meetings that it has happened.

Villa stay 8th on the table with 33 points while Police are 6th with 39 points after 25 league games.