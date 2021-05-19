Wednesday Fixtures

Kyetume Vs URA – Nakisunga Grounds, Mukono

Police Vs SC Villa – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo (TV)

UPDF Vs KCCA – Bombo Barracks stadium

Former champions SC Villa, Police and UPDF will be out to put an end to bad runs on Wednesday.

Villa visit Police with either team enjoying a bad run at the moment as the visitors have gone eight matches without a win while Police are now on a four game winless streak.

The Cops, 6th on the log with 38 points are without key players Samuel Kayongo, Frank Tumwesigye and Johnson Odong for the clash at the MTN Omondi stadium but are buoyed by the return of skipper Tonny Mawejje.

On the other hand, Villa are missing suspended Gavin Kizito, Emmanuel Wasswa and Meddie Kibirige (Sand Cranes) but have defender Geoffrey Wasswa back from suspension after he missed the 3-1 defeat against Vipers on Saturday.

At Bombo, KCCA will love to build on the 2-0 win over Kyetume when they face UPDF who are now on a four-game winless streak.

The Kasasiro won the reverse fixture 6-1 at Lugogo and will be favourites to complete a double over Kefa Kisala’s side to consolidate fourth place.