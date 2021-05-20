UPDF 1-1 KCCA

KCCA interim Coach Morley Byekwaso was left frustrated by some officiating decisions as his side played to a 1-1 draw with UPDF at Bombo.

Julius Poloto scored late in the first half to restore parity after Brian Kayanja had put the hosts in the lead midway the first half.

But Byekwaso whose side has won just three games in the league since he replaced Mike Mutebi was left fuming at the match officials.

“First of all, I need to congratulate the boys,” said Byekwaso. “Although we didn’t win the game, they really played well,” he added.

I was a bit frustrated by the referee. He opted to give a yellow card to their midfielder Bernard Muwanga for a bad foul on Anaku which to me was a straight red card Morley Byekwaso

Muwanga, a former KCCA player appeared to have landed a jab on the head of Anaku who was later subbed and Byekwaso believes the change affected his team going forward.

“We lacked his pace and his directness when he got off injured and we hope he is fit soon since we have a tight schedule with a game on Sunday (Busoga United) and then on Wednesday against Express in the Uganda Cup.”

KCCA are fifth on the log with 42 points and their only chance of winning silverware remains the Stanbic Uganda Cup where they are in the quarter finals.