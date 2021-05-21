Friday Results

Soltilo Bright Stars 0-1 Vipers

Express 4-0 Kitara

MYDA 1-2 Wakiso Giants

Kipson Atuheire returned to the Wakiso Giants after some time out with a big goal as the Purple Sharks rallied from a goal down to beat MYDA in Tororo.

Eric Mutebi had put the hosts in the lead after 18 minutes before Viane Ssekajugo responded with a ferocious strike from just outside the area to draw the two teams level in the 26th minute.

Atuheire then scored the winner ten minutes later to sink MYDA who are now one draw or defeat away from being relegated.

The Purple Sharks celebrate their win in MYDA Credit: Wakiso Giants Media

The former SC Villa striker has last featured for Douglas Bamweyana’s charges in the 3-2 defeat at Soltilo Bright Stars in early April.

The goal was his third of the campaign after netting in the 1-0 win over Mbarara City and in the 2-2 draw with Villa.

Wakiso Giants next game comes in the Stanbic Uganda Cup against Police in the first leg of the quarter finals on Thursday while MYDA will next be in action against Bul next month.