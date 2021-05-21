Captain’ Bell Golf Tournament 2021 (Professionals)

Day 1 Leader: Ronald Rugumayo (66)

Ronald Rugumayo was on the form of a lifetime, returning 6-under par 66 during the opening round of the Captain’s Bell at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala on Thursday, 20th May 2021.

Rugumayo thus took command of the leaderboard with a five strokes lead, ahead of the duo of Abrahim Ainamani and Silver Opio who both played 1-under par 71.

Towering Denis Anguyo is level par coming to the second and final round on Friday, 21st May 2021.

Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa house pro Fred Wanzala played 1-over 73 to complete the top five positions.

Three golfers Saidi Mawa, Vincent “Araali” Byamukama and Phillip Kasozi are all tied for sixth with 3-over par 75.

The 9th position has four professionals tied on 4-over par 76, a massive 10 strokes from the day one leader.

These are; Deo Akope, Ismail Muhammod, Herman Deco Mutebi and Lawrence Muhenda.

Richard Baguma, Abbey Bagalana, Joseph Mawejje and Ronald “Ronnie King” Bukenya are on joint 14th with 5-over par 77 gross scores.

The professionals are veying for a total kitty of Shs 8,000,000 courtesy of the main sponsors absa bank Uganda.

Other partners include Johnnie Walker, Wine To be, Pepsi, Case Hospital, Uganda Golf Club management and the Uganda Golf Union.

Round two of also 18 rounds will be played on Friday, 21st May 2021 ahead of the main event on the subsequent day with close to 200 golfers are expected to grace the day long championship that will be held on a medal format.

Leaderboard (After Round 1):

1- Ronald Rugumayo (66)

T2 -Abrahim Ainamani (71)

Silver Opio (71)

4 – Denis Anguyo (72)

5 – Fred Wanzala (73)

T6 – Saidi Mawa (75)

Vincent “Araali” Byamukama (75)

Phillip Kasozi (75)

T9 -Deo Akope (76)

Ismail Muhammod (76)

Herman Deco Mutebi (76)

Lawrence Muhenda (76)

T14 – Richard Baguma (77)

Abbey Bagalana (77)

Joseph Mawejje (77)

Ronald “Ronnie King” Bukenya (77)