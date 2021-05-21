Uganda Cricket has lost its former chairman and trustee Abram Kitumba Lutaaya who succumbed to a short illness.

Abbey “Kits” Lutaaya, as he was commonly known in the circles, was an elder in the fraternity who made sure the game stays alive in the turbulent times of the 1970s. He was the Chairman of Uganda Cricket from 1976-92, a period during which his leadership enabled the game to stay alive.

He was also the general secretary of the National Council of Sports from 1992 to 2003. An ardent Sports Administrator who always ensured that the Sports came 1st before politics.

Lutaaya dedicated his life to the service of the game spending not his time but personal finances to help the national team play competitively in its inception. During those days, the national team players had to pay for themselves to travel for national team engagements and those who were never financially capable had Lutaya as leverage. He also ensured that Uganda featured its strongest team without resources being a constraint.

His love for the game rubbed off his own children with his eldest son Guy Kimbowa the most competent of them all and is likened to be one of the best players to have played for Uganda Cricket. Marco Lutaya was also a decent cricketer while his only daughter Belinda Nakiganda was the first captain of the Lady Cricket Cranes.

In his later years, AK would go to become an elder and trustee of Uganda Cricket whose influence went beyond the oval. He was a mentor to many and an advisor to the various cricket executive boards. He will be greatly missed by his peers the Bagurusi for whom most looked up to him for advice and guidance.

Though it’s not known to many, AK was a young brother to the legendary musician Philly Bongole Lutaaya (RIP). He will be buried in Gomba on Saturday.