Saturday May 22, 2021

Kakyeeka stadium, Mbarara 4pm

Fresh from stunning champions Vipers at Kitende, Mbarara City host faltering Police at Kakyeeka in a game that pits Cranes coach Livingston Mbabazi and Abdallah Mubiru.

The hosts are in good form in contrast to their day’s opponents who have gone five successive games without any win.

On top of that, Mbarara City have never dropped points at home to Police, a record that must wary the Cops who won the reverse fixture 3-1 at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

Jude Semugabi, Bashir Mutanda and Solomon Okwalinga will be key for the hosts who sit 10th on the log with 32 points.

For the visitors who are missing midfielders Samuel Kayongo, Johnson Odong and Frank Zaga Tumwesigye as well as suspended Tom Ikara will rely on forwards Ben Ocen and Brian Mayanja for goals.