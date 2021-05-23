Seldom; a set of twins, companions, brothers or sisters have varying plans, strategies, goals, ambitions, work ethics or targets in the day-to-day execution of tasks at hand.

Close comrades in the frame of Vipers left back Aziz Kayondo and Soltilo Bright Stars’ Ibrahim Kasinde are more or less like Siamese twins.

Right from the early days at Kyazanga in the present day Lwengo district, these two footballers grew up together and virtually shared everything of their life.

Ibrahim Kasinde and Aziz Kayondo after the Soltilo Bright Stars and Vipers game at Kavumba

The duo shared elementary education classes at Ikrah Educational Center in Kyazanga and the same A,B,C soccer drills at Kyazanga Youth Football Academy.

Later, Kasinde shifted to Kitebi Primary School, Kitebi Light College, Royal Giant Mityana and Welden High School in Mbarara.

Kayondo shifted base to the mighty St Mary’s Boarding Secondary school from where he played for the Vipers Junior Team before graduating to the senior team, played for the national U-17, 20 and the Uganda Cranes at CHAN 2021 finals in Cameroon.

Aziz Kayondo shows off his award won at the 2021 AFCON U-20 championship in Mauritania Credit: John Batanudde

Proud of Kyazanga:

These two players are never shy of their home area, Kyazanga because they believe the blessings have roots attached.

“I am so proud to have been born in Kyazanga. Together with my brother Kasinde, we grew up together and learnt everything from each other” Kayondo notes.

Ibrahim Kasindeand Aziz Kayondo are friends forever but foes once they share the field of play

On how he has helped Kasinde quickly acclimatize to the demands and expectations of the Uganda Premier League, Kayondo admits he personally tipped his friend on the do’s and don’ts.

“I made him (Kasinde) believe that everything is possible. I always encouraged him to come and play in the Uganda Premier League whenever chance would avail itself and to expect every situation. In football, every situation happens because there happens to be a bad day in office.” Kayondo said of his close companion.

Kayondo has had a drastic organic progress from the St Mary’s school football team to the Uganda Cranes, something he attributes to diligence, staunch belief in Allah and following the advise from coaches.

Ibrahim Kasinde smiles with Aziz Kayondo

“First of all, I know my background right from the Kyazanga days. I have to work hard and uplift my family using this Allah-given football talent. Therefore, working hard is a must. I accepted competition and have always listened to the coaches advise” Kayondo who is managed to Sepuya Inc Agency adds.

Since winning silver at the AFCON U-20 championship in Mauritania with the Uganda Hippos where he was also the best left back in the tournament, Kayondo has since returned at his parent club, Vipers and played an integral part of the team in the 2020-21 season both in the league and Stanbic Uganda Cup.

This season, Kayondo’s only goal came in stunning fashion, a long range strike from over 40 yards past Busoga United at the St Mary’s Stadium during the 4-0 home win.

Aziz Kayondo (right) in action for Vipers

Ibrahim Kasinde celebrates after scoring against Wakiso Giants at Kavumba Recreational Stadium

Meanwhile, Kasinde who has so far played 24 of 26 Uganda Premier League games this season and scored two goals is grateful of the impact from Kayondo.

“I am humbled for the impact of Aziz Kayondo to my football career. We grew up together. He made me believe that there are possibilities in life and since he had played in the UPL first than me, I had to work hard and take the opportunities in my midst” Kasinde told Kawowo Sports.

Ibrahim Kasinde jubilates with teammates after scoring

Kyazanga as a place is proud of these footballers who ply their trade in the top most tier of the country; Uganda Premier League.

The other notable player from the same area is Express’ Baker Sakah who apparently stays on the iconic footballing hill of Kitende, just like Kayondo and Kasinde.

Just like the jaded words from disciple Nathanael of Cana in Galilee (John 1:46) when he posed; Can any good thing come from Nazareth?, the billion dollar question remains; Can anything tangible come from Kyazanga?

Your guess is as good as mine.