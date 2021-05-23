2021 FUFA Big League (Match Day 10):

Elgon Group: Proline 2-0 Terrazo and Tiles

Proline Football Club defeated Western Uganda based Terrazo and Tiles 2-0 during match day 10 of the 2021 FUFA Big League on Sunday, 23rd May at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Forward Hamis “Diego” Kiiza and midfielder Hakim Kiwanuka scored the two goals in the opening stanza of the game.

This was an early kick off duel that will be proceeded by a Uganda Premier League match between KCCA and Busoga United.

Kiiza tapped home the opener past goalkeeper Peter Otine off a well laid ball by Rogers Mato for the opener.

Kiwanuka curled home the second as the home side led 2-0 heading to the mandatory half time recess.

In the second half, Kiiza was rested for Gerald Kirya and Joshua Okiror replaced Mato before teenager Alpha Ssali Thierry replaced the second goal scorer Kiwanuka.

Proline defended in numbers to tame any efforts from Terrazo and Tiles to pull back any goal until the climax of the game.

The victory pushed Proline 17 points, three from Rwenzori group leaders Tooro United who play host to Nyamityobora later on Sunday evening.

Terrazo and Tiles remain bottom rooted with 7 points from 10 matches.

Three clubs will make the grade to the Uganda Premier League after the regular season of the FUFA Big League.

Saturday Result:

Ndejje University 3-0 Kigezi Home Boyz

Other Match Day 10 fixtures (Sunday, 23rd May 2021):

Rwenzori Group:

Luwero United Vs Water – Kosovo ground, Kasana – Luwero

Tooro United Vs Nyamityobora – Buhinga Stadium, Fort Portal

Elgon Group: