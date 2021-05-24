2021 AFCON Beach Soccer finals:

Senegal 5-1 Uganda

Uganda Egypt 5-7 Mozambique

Mozambique Morocco 5-1 Seychelles

There were key lessons and important talking points as Uganda Sand Cranes took to the Saly Beach Soccer Stadium to play at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) beach soccer finals for the very first time of asking.

First things first, Uganda paraded their first ever time at the AFCON beach soccer championship.

Of course, with nerves yet unsettled, the Sand Cranes fell to the hosts and record AFCON beach soccer winners Senegal 5-1 during a group A contest.

The key positives; Uganda managed to score a goal; the consolation through MUBS’ left footed Ismail Kawawulo who also plays at Maroons in the FUFA Big League.

Senegal led throughout the three 20 minutes per-quarter duration of the physical contest.

The West Africans scored through Royal Mendy and Fah Babacas, who each netted a brace and the other goal from Ninou Diatta.

Uganda Sand Cranes players passionately sing the national anthem (Credit: FUFA Media)

There is virtually less time for recovery and planning as Uganda Sand Cranes play their second match on Monday, 24th May 2021 against traditional arch-rivals Tanzania.

Assistant coach Bashir Mutyaba admits Senegal was far an experienced side compared to them but was quick to note that important lessons had been learnt.

“We are going to learn from the mistakes to make sure that we qualify for the next round. Senegal is one of the most experienced sides having won the tournament 7 times and also played at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup” Mutyaba noted.

Meanwhile, Mozambique beat Egypt 7-5 and Morocco whipped Seychelles 5-1 in the other two matches played.

The entire Sand Cranes team (Credit: FUFA Media)

How Uganda Sand Cranes started against Senegal:

Meddie Kibirige (St Lawrence University BSC), Paul Lule (Buganda Royal BSC), Kikonyogo Jonathan (St Lawrence University BSC), Ismail Kawawulo (MUBS BSC), Swalley Ssimbwa (St. Lawrence University BSC)

Subs: Nasser Lwamunda (Kiringente BSC), Mutebi Ronald (St Lawrence University BSC), Davis Kasujja (MUBS BSC), Douglas Muganga (MUBS BSC),Byaruhanga Rica (St Lawrence University BSC), Suleiman Ochero (St. Lawrence University BSC), Baker Lukooya (St Lawrence University BSC),Emmanuel Wasswa (St Lawrence University BSC), Ambrose Kigozi (Buganda Royal BSC), Ronald Magwali (Buganda Royal BSC)