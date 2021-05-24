2020-21 Burundi Premier League (Final Match Day):

Le Messager Ngozi 2-0 Flambeau Du centre

Flambeau Du centre Kayanza United 8-0 Les Elephants

Top scorer:

Rukundo Paplay (Kayanza United)

Le Messager Ngozi Football Club won their second consecutive Burundi Primus League trophy.

In dramatic finish, Le Messager Ngozi clinched the title on the final day of the season at the Urukundo stadium in Ngozi city.

Arthur Nibikora and Semere Nzigyimana scored the two goals for Le Messager Ngozi in their 2-0 home victory over Flambeau on Sunday, 23rd May 2021.

Again, for the second time running, two Ugandans; Allan Brian Kizza, a left footed midfielder and defender Steven “Nesta” Mugisha were part of the victorious team coached by Jimmy Ndayizeye whose president is Poschene.

Brian Allan Kizza holds the trophy

“I am very excited having won my second trophy of the Burundi top flight league for the second time in a row. It has taken patience and hard-work to achieve this feat. It was a hard season after we lost Presida Pierre Nkurunziza but we composed ourselves and played our hearts out” Kizza stated.

On match day 30, Flambeau Du centre led the 16 team table standings with 54 points, two points better than Le Messager Ngozi and Kayanza United.

As Le Messager Ngozi beat Flambeau Du Centre 2-0, Kayanza United comprehensively won 8-0 over Les Elephants.

Le Messager Ngozi players celebrate

That meant that Le Messager Ngozi and Kayanza United completed the season with 55 points apiece but the former had a superior head to head road.

Flambeau Du Centre completed the season in third place, Aigle Noir in fourth whilst Musongati (home to another Ugandan, Joseph Othieno) was fifth.

Le Messanger Ngozi were rewarded with the trophy and gold medals as they are also guaranteed of a CAF Champions League slot.

Le Messanger Ngozi players with their trophy

For starters, Mugisha left the country after service with Naguru, Nkumba University, Sports Club Victoria University and Police.

Kizza, a former student at St Mary’s SSS – Kitende played for army side UPDF, Sports Club Villa and Entebbe Football Clubs.

Kizza remains cocky with the expiry of his current employment contract after two seasons of diligent service.

Le Messanger Ngozi players celebrate their success of the Burundi Primus League 2020-21

Kayanza United’s Paplay finished as the league top scorer with 15 goals to his name amidst speculation he is headed to the Tanzania Premier League as Young Africans has already expressed interest to secure his signature.

Sadly, the trio of Inter Stars, Les Elephants and Muzinga were all relegated to the second tier division.