AFCON Beach Soccer 2021:

Group A: Tanzania 3-4 Uganda

Uganda national beach soccer team (Sand Cranes) recorded their first win at the on-going AFCON beach soccer finals in Senegal.

The Sand Cranes beat East African rivals Tanzania 4-3 during the seven goals thriller at the Saly Beach soccer stadium.

Emmanuel Alex Wasswa, Isma Kawawulo (two goals) and Swalleh Ssimbwa netted the strikes for Uganda.

Tanzania got their three goals through a brace by Juma Rajab Januph and Wallis Stephanie Napuunalo.

Wasswa gave Uganda the slim 1-0 lead in the opening quarter.

Tanzania equalized with a penalty by Juma at the start of the second quarter after a handball incident by Lule.

Uganda Sand Cranes’ Baker Lukooya in action as he is closed down by two Tanzanian players (Credit: FUFA Media)

Tanzania took the 2-1 lead with Wallis’ goal but Uganda gallantly fought to make amends through Ssimbwa.

Two further goals by Kawawulo gave Uganda the maximum points with light of making the quarter final provided hosts (Senegal) beat Tanzania on Wednesday.

Kawawulo who had also scored Uganda’s consolation against Senegal took his individual tally of goals to three.

Uganda Sand Cranes assistant coach Bashir Mutyaba, who deputizes Jamal Salim Muwonge was full of praise for the players who staged a brilliant performance.

“We played well better than against Senegal. I am happy for the victory which puts us on the line to qualify for the semi-finals if Senegal beat Tanzania.” Mutyaba disclosed.

Uganda Sand Cranes team against Tanzania (Credit: FUFA Media)

Against Tanzania, the Uganda Sand Cranes technical team called for changes from the team that lost 5-1 to Senegal.

Captain and first choice goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige was maintained in goal, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa drifted into the starting team alongside Paul Lule, Ismail Kawawulo and Swalley Ssimbwa.

Wasswa was a direct replacement for Jonathan Kikonyogo who had started against Senegal.

In case of qualification to the quarter finals, Uganda will play on Friday, 28th May 2021.

How Uganda Sand Cranes started against Tanzania:

Meddie Kibirige (St Lawrence University BSC), Paul Lule (Buganda Royal BSC), Ismail Kawawulo (MUBS BSC), Swalley Ssimbwa (St. Lawrence University BSC), Alex Emmanuel Wasswa (St Lawrence University BSC)

Substitutes: Nasser Lwamunda (Kiringente BSC), Mutebi Ronald (St Lawrence University BSC), Davis Kasujja (MUBS BSC), Douglas Muganga (MUBS BSC),Byaruhanga Rica (St Lawrence University BSC), Kikonyogo Jonathan (St Lawrence University BSC), Suleiman Ochero (St. Lawrence University BSC), Baker Lukooya (St Lawrence University BSC), Ambrose Kigozi (Buganda Royal BSC), Ronald Magwali (Buganda Royal BSC)