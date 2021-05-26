There are barely three months to the long-awaited FUFA Elections and the atmosphere is steadily garnering steam.

These elections will be the core of the agenda at the 97th FUFA Ordinary General Assembly on 21st August 2021 in Mbale, hosted by the Eastern Region Football Association as confirmed by the 24th FUFA Executive Committee meeting.

The incumbent president of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations Moses Hassim Magogo openly expressed interest to seek re-election for another term in office since 2013.

To this effect, Magogo is among the three aspiring candidates who picked the nomination forms with the return date set for Wednesday, 26th May 2021 at the FUFA headquarters in Mengo.

Enn Moses HaasimMagogo (with mask) alongside his trusted generals as he picked the nomination forms

Magogo has been FUFA President since 2013 when he took over from Lawrence Mulindwa.

He is also the newly elected Member of Parliament for Budiope West County in the Busoga region.

“We seek to consolidate on the gains worked upon in the previous years. There is a foundation that has been laid and we wish to add onto the gains worked thus far” Magogo told the media moments after picking the nomination forms.

Hon. Allan Alosious Ssewanyana receives the nomination forms from FUFA Electoral Commission chairman in Mengo

The other two aspiring candidates are Katwe United Director and Makindye West Member of Parliament Allan Alosious Ssewanyana as well as Proline Director Mujib Kasule.

“We call for a free and fair electoral process. There is need to change the face of football administration in Uganda” Ssewanyana stated.

It has been confirmed that the other would-be candidate Ali Ssekatawa formed an alliance with Kasule.

Mujib Kasule (Credit: John Batanudde)

All the three aspiring candidates have to return the duly filled forms with the proposed executive, having acquired signatories from Special Interest Groups (SIG’s) and the regional chairman as well as Chief Executive Officers (CEO).

List of FUFA Presidents since 1924