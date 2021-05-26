After hitting the ground this season with ten successive home wins, Vipers were hoping to maintain their 100% when they hosted Wakiso Giants on April 20.

However, it wasn’t to be as they were held to a goalless stalemate by then struggling Wakiso Giants.

During that decent run, Fred Kajoba’s men scored 27 goals, conceded just three, and kept a record eight clean sheets.

Richard Basangwa, Musa Ssali and Jamil Kalisa mourn moments after the final whistle of Vipers_Mbarara City game at St Mary’s Kitende stadium (Credit: John Batanudde)

But since the last win; 4-0 over Busoga United on April 13, the league champions have gone six games in a row with no win; lost 2, drawn 4, scored 5, and conceded 7.

In that time, however, Vipers have picked maximum points on the road including wins at KCCA, Villa, and Soltilo Bright Stars.

Could it that there more pressure for home games? Kajoba doesn’t believe so.

red Kajoba Kisitu issues instructions to the players (Credit: John Batanudde)

“I don’t think there is any extra pressure playing at home,” said Kajoba. “But we are not calm especially in front of goal and we don’t take our chances. That’s why we end up not winning games,” he added.

Vipers’ next home games look winnable against both Onduparaka and Kyetume but at this rate, there is no being sure.

Vipers’ winless streak