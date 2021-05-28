Wakiso Giants 1-3 Police

Police FC recovered from an early set back to beat hosts Wakiso Giants 3-1 at Wakissha to earn a first leg advantage in the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarter finals.

The Cops went down inside five minutes when Ruben Kimera scored into his own net but goals from U-20 international Derrick Kakooza, Yusuf Ssozi and Ben Ocen sealed victory for them.

Wakiso Giants had a good start to the game but missed several chances after Kimera own goals with Viane Ssekajugo and Frank Ssebuufu the chief culprits.

The Purple Sharks must now dig deeper if they are to reach their first ever semi-final as they must win by at least three goals in the reverse fixture at Lugogo to eliminate the Cops on June 4.