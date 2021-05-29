2021 Beach soccer Africa cup of Nations Senegal:

Semi-finals:

Uganda 3-6 Mozambique

Mozambique Senegal 3-1 Morocco

Third Place (Saturday, 29th May): Uganda Vs Morocco (7:15 PM – East African Time)

Final (Saturday, 29th May): Senegal Vs Mozambique (8:30 PM – East African Time)

Mozambique qualified for the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) beach soccer tournament and also booked a berth to the FIFA World Cup finals at the expense of Uganda.

Mozambique twice recovered from a goal down to out-muscle Uganda 6-3 at the Saly beach soccer stadium on Friday, 28th May 2021.

The victory gave Mozambique make the World Cup stage for the first time ever alongside Africa record champions Senegal.

Smith Rachid Chefo scored five goals and Nelson Manuel added the other for Mozamibque.

Baker Lukooya, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa and Paul Lule were on target for Uganda Sand Cranes.

Baker Lukooya (left) in action against Mozambique (Credit: FUFA Media)

Uganda Sand Cranes against Mozambique (Credit: FUFA Media)

The Uganda Sand Cranes team will now vie for third place at the AFCON 2021 beach soccer championship in Senegal.

Morocco lost 3-1 in the first semi-final to hosts and record champions Senegal.

Now, Senegal and Mozambique will represent Africa at the FIFA World Cup beach soccer championships in Russia.

Uganda Sand Cranes head coach Salim Jamal Muwonge turned the focus to the the third place match.

“I am proud of the players and their character at the tournament. We are only making a debut and hopeful that one day, we shall play at the FIFA World Cup finals. We now look forward the third place play off against Morocco’” Muwonge remaked.

Uganda plays Morocco on Saturday, 29th May 2021 at 7:15 PM (East African Time) to determine the bronze medal winners.

The final game of the tournament between hosts Senegal and Mozambique will come moments after the third place at 8:30 PM on the same day.

Group A Results: