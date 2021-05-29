FUFA Women Elite League

Quarterfinals

King of Kings 0-2 Bunyaruguru Girls

Rines WFC 0(5) -0(4) Dynamic SS Jjeza WFC

Rines WFC stormed the semi-finals of the FUFA Women Elite League after winning a tense penalty shootout on Saturday at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Normal time ended goalless in a closely contested affair that had limited scoring opportunities but Rines eventually held their nerves to win 5-4 on penalties.

Goalkeeper Elsie Najjemba saved Victoria Namakula’s effort from the spot and this was the difference with the rest of the other players scoring.

Rines SS WFC were perfect in the shootout with Shakira Nalule, Eva Nagayi, Yuster Kayesu, Florence Nakalule and Maureen Nankinga all converted their kicks.

On the other hand, Namakula missed but Daphine Nalubowa, Aisha Namukaaya, Frankline Natumanya and Sandra Nakalya scored for Dynamic SS Jjeza.

Rines SS WFC will take on Bunyaruguru SS in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Rines SS WFC Starting XI

Elsie Najjemba, Catherine Wujja, Hariat Khaudah, Hilder Nankya, Peace Aloyo, Anitah Nantume, Lydia Nababi, Shakirah Nalule, Eva Nagayi, Maureen Nankinga, Betty Nakubulwa

Dynamic SS Jjeza Starting XI

Scovia Kabiiri, Frankline Natumanya, Dorothy Nagawa, Lillian Kataike, Phiona Namusoke, Sandra Nakalya, Shadiah Nabukenya, Daphine Nalubowa, Cythia Morgan, Victoria Namakula, Aisha Namukaaya