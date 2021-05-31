Micheal Nuwagaba sailed through unopposed as the new chairman of Uganda Cricket at the elective AGM held on Saturday at Kati Kati.

Nuwagaba has served as the secretary of the association for the last two years under Bashir Ansasira. He is also the board delegate for Wanderers Cricket Club.

Nuwagaba is an old boy of Ndejje SSS and played for the U19 side as well as the national team in the late nineties.

He takes over from Ansasira with cricket in a relatively good place. Voted as one of the best-run associations in 2018 by NCS, cricket has been on a growth path in Uganda.

The popularity of the game is still very low behind sports such as football, rugby, and basketball and this is something Nuwagaba and his new board will have to work on.

At the same AGM, the other two elective positions were also unopposed with Alvin Bagaya sailing through as honourable Secretary while Rita Tinka also took up the women’s representative position on the board.

The composition of the other board members includes Nehal Bibodi from Premier, Paul Kaheru ACC, Ketan Shukla KICC, Arthur Mbalule JACC, Jeremy Kibuka Musoke from Tornado Bee, and Fred Lutaya from Tornado.

The next six months are very busy for Uganda Cricket Association and therefore it’s time they hit the ground running very hard.