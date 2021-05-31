Uganda Rugby Cranes training squad ahead of the 2021 XVs international season has been trimmed.

Brian Makalama and Robert Musinguzi, the men in charge of the team, on Monday named thirty-four players that have been retained to continue training.

“We have retained determined players who are willing to learn and work as a unit,” Brian Makalama, the head coach, said as quoted by Rugby Uganda. “We shall just work on the unit skills and improve on their individual prowess to play.”

The fifteens international season is expected to start in June. Rugby Cranes will play Kenya in the annual Elgon Cup as well as Ghana and Algeria in July in the Rugby Africa Cup 2021 which will also double as a Rugby World Cup 2023 qualifier.

The Squad