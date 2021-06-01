The week-long sixth Tennis for All National Junior Open took center stage and climaxed at Kabira Country Club in Kampala.

Over 70 children from different age groups but not over the age of 14 took part.

Juniors from the under eight, U-10, U-12 and U-14 played their lungs out for the bragging rights to earn precious medals as well as the invaluable certificates of merit.

These were from at least six academies as Tennis For All Uganda (hosts), Let’s Play Tennis Uganda, Kabira Country Club, Prodigy Sports Academy, Lugogo Sports Club and Kampala Club among others.

A young female tennis player in action

The previous five editions were held at East Kololo Primary School courts but the event’s hype was lifted two fold after Rajiv Ruparelia offered the organizers Julius Kyobe and Vincent Muwereza the well kempt Kabira Country Club courts.

The youngsters continued to harness their talents as justified by their results from the different four age-categories (Under 8, Under 10, Under 12 and Under 14) for the respective sexes; boys and girls.

The return ball from a promising young Tennis player

Tennis action for the young talents

Some youngsters like Dhannvi Dechamma, Francis Owana, Jill Torres Acar, Hannah Ainembabazi Bagaya and Cillian Ndilima, son of Uganda Tennis Association (UTA) president Cedric Babu Ndilima maintained a stronghold in their respective age categories with a third successive appearance in the final.

In some of the closely contested finals; Hope Amor beat Hannah Ainembabazi Bagaya in the final of the girls U-8 event; 10/7, 5/10, 10/9.

Hussein Lukman beat Joshua Magoba in the boy’s U-8 catergory; winning by two straight sets; 10/7 and 10/9.

Dhannvi Dechamma beat Jill Torres Acar (10/8, 10/7) in the girl’s U-14 final as Abdul Latif beat Cillian Ndilima (10/8, 10/7) in the boy’s catergory.

Female young tennis player does it in style

I had not watched wonderful talents and really well behaved kids in a long time. Special thanks to Rajiv Ruparelia and Kabira Country Club for the courts as well as the organisers for continuing to do good with the youngsters. I salute all the academies and parents, too! This unity is the way to go Cedric Babu , Chairman Uganda Tennis Association

The players have shown that they have the potential to steer the game to greater heights and I believe if they remain focused and determined they can go far and I believe the country can benefit a lot from them. Julius Kyobe – Tournament Director

Action in the boy’sU-14 catergory

Finals Results: