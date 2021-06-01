ForteBet Real Star Awards (May 2021):

Football: Eric Kenzo Kambale (Express)

Eric Kenzo Kambale (Express) Athletics: Jacob Kiplimo

Jacob Kiplimo Hockey : Thomas Opio (Wanainchi)

: Thomas Opio (Wanainchi) Basketball: Faizal Aden (KIU Titans)

The Fortebet Real Stars awards for the month of May 2021 were held on 1st June 2021 at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala.

Football, Athletics, Hockey and Basketball disciplines were rewarded by the organizers, Real Stars Sports Agency.

On form Express Football Club star striker Eric Kenzo Kambale, athlete Jacob Kiplimo, hockey player Thomas Opio and KIU basketball gem Faizal Aden were all rewarded with plaques and cash.

Kambale scored eight goals in the month of May and was considered ahead of URA’s forward Steven Desse Mukwala and Express goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga.

Express Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Isaac Mwesigwa represented Kambale and picked his plaque with cash.

Erick Kenzo Kambale (left) wheels off in celebration Credit: John Batanudde

In absentia, athletics star Jacob Kiplimo was crowned ahead of Joshua Cheptegei and Presca Achesa.

His award was received by the Executive director of the Real Stars Sports Agency, Isaac Mukasa.

Isaac Mukasa shows off Jacob Kiplimo’s award

Kiplimo won gold in 10000m at Ostrava Golden Spike Championship in Czech Republic and his time booked him a ticket for 10000m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Cheptegei won gold in 3000m at Ostrava Golden Spike Championship in Czech Republic though he fell short on breaking a world record.

On the other hand, Chesang recorded time of 9:04:15 in 3000m at the 8th Uganda Athletics Federation National Trials in Namboole to book a ticket to the World U-20 Athletics Championships. The qualification time was 9:25:00.

Thomas Opio, the best hockey player shows off his accolade

Thomas Opio clinched the Hockey gong after toppling the Weatherhead duo Timothy Ntumba and Charles Ekapolon.

Thomas scored 10 goals in 4 games 2 against Vikings, 3 against MUK stingers, 3 against MUBS and 2 against city lions.

Weatherhead’s Ntumba netted 8 goals in the four games of may 5 goals against Historicals, goals against MUBS and didn’t score any in the last two games.

Goalkeeper Ekapolon of Weatherhead played four games, finished the first three with clean without conceding a goal and conceded 3 goals in the last game as his team lost 2-3 to Kampala hockey club stallions.

In Basketball, KIU Taitans’ Faisal Aden beat JKL Lady Dolphin’s Hope Akello and Ndejje Angels’ Samuel Ajaka to the award.

Aden Faisal, the best basketball player of May

Uganda Tourism Board’s Herman Olimi hands over a plaque to basketball star Faisal Aden

Aden averaged 20 points as KIU Titans won four games in a row and went into second on the table standings.

Hope Akello of JKL lady Dolphins averaged 18.5 points per game, 12.3 rebounds in four rounds with four out of four victories.

Ndejje Angels’ Samuel Ajaka averaged 18.2 in four games.

Since 2018 when these awards started, Jude Colour Solutions has been a supportive partner.

They were since joined by betting firm, Fortebet Uganda and Canaan Investment.

Last month, National Insurance Corporation (NIC) graced the awards ceremony and the May edition had Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) represented to monitor and take a keen eye.

UTB’s Marketer Herman Olimi lauded the efforts of the Real Stars Sports Agency to reward the exceling sportsmen and women.

Quotes:

Since we started this work, their is great improvement, people are calling us to start monitoring their performances, now look, today we got Hockey, we have never been with them before but they were on our neck requesting us to follow them, so we are going somewhere. Isaac Mukasa, Real Stars Sports Agency Executive Director

Isaac Mukasa, Executive Director of Real Stars Sports Agency addressing the media moments after the crowning ceremony

I thank the organizers for thinking about us, this will increase the competition in the sport better knowing that something will come at the end of the day. Thomas Opio, Hockey player

Today I came as a person to witness the event and how organized this agency is, but I am very impressed with what I have seen. I am going to take the feedback to my bosses and in future, you never know UTB might be on board. As UTB we can’t work alone, we work with partners and that why you see we are also in Sports. Herman Olimi, Uganda Tourism Board Marketer

Some of the sports journalists in attendance at Route 256 Restaurant, Lugogo