2021 Entebbe Caddies Golf Championship:

Monday, 16th June

At Entebbe Golf Club (7 AM – 6PM)

Golf caddies are virtually some of the unsung heroes and heroines in the golfing fraternity alongside the groundsmen, course martials, ball spotters, referees, and locker-room attendants.

Caddies execute a great deal of work while on the golf course to help their masters plan and play well during a round of leisure or competitive golf.

Three-thirds of the world’s most successful golfers once served as caddies who worked their way to the top by aspiring to emulate their masters.

A caddie with a senior golfer during a round of golf. Caddies are so essential to the game for the tremendous work tasks executed time to time

Numerous practice rounds, internal competitions, and caddy events have lifted the spirit of these gallant male and female servants to up their game through the amateur to professional setting.

Caddies in Uganda and the neighboring countries will on Monday, 16th June 2021 converge at the par 71 Entebbe Golf Club for the annual Entebbe Caddies Golf Open.

Some of the Entebbe Golf Club caddies will are willing to play in the 2021 edition

At least 200 caddy golfers are expected to grace the day-long championship that will be played on medal format.

Home club Entebbe will be joined by the caddies from Uganda Golf Club – Kampala, Namulonge, Palm Valley, Lake Victoria Resort and Spa – Serena Kigo, Arua, Kabale, Mbale, Jinja, Mehta, Tooro Golf Club – Fort portal, Kilembe Mines – Kasese as well as the visiting delegation from Muthaiga golf club in Kenya.

Tournament director Eddie Onegi anticipates a competitive tournament where the new generation of young golfers will play their hearts out, ready to elevate their game.

Eddie Onegi

“I expect a great championship for the caddies come the 16th June 2021 in Entebbe. We have extended invitations to all the clubs in Uganda and well as those in Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda. The caddies yearn to stand good and dominate the golfing fraternity,” Onegi attests.

Odoi’s vice, Rogers Omara asserts that the tournament will be held in total respect for all the Standard Operating Procedures in the safe guard of Covid-19.

Rogers Omara, vice tournament director

“We anticipate a great event where all the COVID-19 SOP’s will be respected to the dot. Regular sanitizing, wearing of face masks, social distancing, and hand washing will be followed,” Omara revealed.

The tournament mode of play will be medal.

The launch of the 2021 Entebbe Golf Caddies championship besides the 18th green of the historic Entebbe Golf Club course

Prizes:

There await great rewards as trophies, material prizes, and certificates to the outstanding golfers on the day.

Caddies in the different handicap groups will be rewarded in either gender.

The key partners and sponsors that have pledged to overwhelmingly support the youngsters are Entebbe Golf Club, Uganda Golf Union (UGU), Crown Beverages Limited under the Pepsi brand, NCBA Bank, Sky Beach, Shoeman International, Emmanuel Medical Center, and Kazuri Medical Center.

Some of Entebbe club’s Crème de la crème caddy golfers include among others the reigning caddy champion Trevor Byamukama (handicap 18), Patrick Mubiru, Joel Baluku, Ali Najib, and Elton Tembo.

Some of the Entebbe Golf Club caddies