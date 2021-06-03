Tunisia and Esperance forward Taha Yassine Khenissi has been suspended for a period of one year after violating anti-doping rules.

According to the Caf Disciplinary Committee, Khenissi tested positive for a WADA prohibited substance during the Total Caf Champions League match against MC Alger on May 10, 2021.

“The CAF DC has suspended Taha Yassine Khenissi of Esperance de Tunis for a period of twelve months (one year) from the date of provisional suspension, 19 May 2021, for violating anti-doping rules..,” read part of the statement.

“Taha Yassine Khenissi had tested positive for a WADA prohibited substance during the Total CAF Champions League between MC Alger and Esperance of Tunisia on 10 May 2021.”

The suspension implies that Khenissi will miss Esperance’s forthcoming games in the Caf Champions League and will also miss the Total Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon early next year.