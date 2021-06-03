The fight for who will be the next national rally champion returns this weekend in Kasanda, Mityana district.

It will be the fourth round of the extended national rally championship from last year.

Over 20 crews have undergone Covid-19 tests; a key requirement ahead of competitions.

Duncan ‘Kikankane’ Mubiru heads into the event top of the NRC leaderboard with 190 points. Together with codriver Musa Nsubuga in the Subaru GVB, they will be aiming at another victory to improve their chances of a maiden NRC title.

Duncan Mubiru

The crew of Fred Busulwa and Joseph Bongole are only 15 points behind. Given their consistency, a more aggressive approach could guarantee them a better position on the championship after the weekend race.

Two drivers Hassan Alwi and Omar Mayanja are the others in the title contention. They could go all out for a top spot to gain an advantage over their rivals.

Former NRC champions Jas Mangat and Ponsiano Lwakataka will also participate. Their presence will bring some thrill to the competition. Any slip ups from the top runners could as well offer them a chance of fighting for the season honours.

Following a series of mishaps in the previous events, Rajiv Ruparelia and Enoch Olinga will want to get the monkey off their back and register a good result.

Reigning NRC champions Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba will register their first national competition this year debuting another Subaru GVB on the local rally scene.