FUFA Big League 2021

Elgon Group : Mbale Heroes 2-2 Maroons

: Mbale Heroes Maroons Rwenzori Group: Nyamityobora 3-2 Kigezi Home Boyz

Mbale Heroes Football Club risks being relegated to the Eastern region league (third tier division) unless they win their last two games of the FUFA Big League 2021 season.

Of course, Mbale Heroes has to also pray that their closest challengers (Calvary, Paidha Black Angels, Maroons) falter in the remaining games.

This comes after their latest 2-all home draw with Maroons at the Mbale Municipal Stadium on Saturday, 5th June 2021.

Fred Amaku and Junior Amanya scored Maroons, league winners of Uganda’s first division in 1968 and 1969.

Ibrahim Kibumba scored a brace for Mbale Heroes via two well taken kicks from the penalty mark.

Mbale Heroes has now played 12 games and has 13 points, same as Calvary who has a game in hand.

Maroons gets a valuable point, ascending to 14 points off 12 matches although they remain 5th on the 8 team log.

Meanwhile, in the Rwenzori group, Mbarara based Nyamityobora narrowed the gap with the leaders Tooro United following a 3-2 home win over visiting Kigezi Home Boyz.

Live wire forward Clinton Kamugisha scored a hat-trick for the Abanyakare who are coached by Richard Makumbi.

Grant Matisko (penalty) and Roger Tabule got the two consolation goals for Kigezi Home Boyz.

With 21 points off12 matches, Nyamityobora has now displaced Proline (20 points) from second place, although Proline still has a game in hand.

Nyamityobora is five points off the pace from run away leaders Tooro United who play on Sunday, 6th June 2021.

Kigezi Home Boyz remains in the relegation docket having suffered their 5th loss of the campaign, remaining on 11 points from 12 matches.

Two clubs earn direct promotion to the Uganda Premier League from the Big League with the third one determined via a promotional play-off.