International friendly match: 10th June 2021
South Africa Vs Uganda Cranes
At Orlando Stadium, Soweto
Five U-20 Uganda Hippos players are part of the Uganda Cranes team to South Africa ahead of the international build up coming up on 10th June 2021.
The 23 man team has Abdul Aziizi Kayondo, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Isma Mugulusi, Steven Sserwadda and Derrick Kakooza as the five youngsters that were elevated from the U-20 team that featured at the AFCON U-20 finals in Mauritania.
Head coach Abdallah Mubiru confirmed this final team after the last training at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Monday, 7th June 2021.
Chipper United goalkeeper Ismael Watenga and Super Sport United Moses Waiswa Ndhondhi, both based in South Africa will join the team once it touches base.
The team flies out on Monday evening aboard Uganda Airlines at 8:40 PM.
South Africa hosts Uganda on 10th June 2021 at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto in an international build-up.
The Full Traveling contingent:
Players:
Goalkeepers: Ismael Watenga, Mathias Kigonya, Charles Lukwago
Defenders: Paul Willa, Kizza Mustafa, Kayondo Abdu Aziizi, Enock Walusimbi, Murushid Juuko, Halid Lwaliwa, Paul Patrick Mbowa, Hassan Muhamud
Midfielders: Lwanga Taddeo, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu, Allan Okello, Moses Waiswa Ndhondhi, Abdul Lumala, Ibrahim Orit, Isma Mugulusi Mugulusi, Steven Sserwadda
Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain), Steven Desse Mukwala, Derrick Kakooza
Officials:
Leader of Delegation: Chrizestom Kalibbala
Head coach: Abdallah Mubiru
Assistant coach: Livingstone Mbabazi
Goalkeeping coach: Fred Kajoba Kisitu
Team Coordinator: Geofrey Massa
Team Doctor: Emmanuel Nakabago
Kit Manager: Frank Bumpenje
Media officer: John Batanudde
National Teams officer: Paul Mukatabala
FUFA Secretariat staff: Innocent Bagenayabo
Delegates: Jamal Ngobi and Charles Mawadri
Journalist: Grace Mbabazi
FUFA Official: Emmanuel Ndugga