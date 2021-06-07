International friendly match: 10th June 2021

South Africa Vs Uganda Cranes

At Orlando Stadium, Soweto

Five U-20 Uganda Hippos players are part of the Uganda Cranes team to South Africa ahead of the international build up coming up on 10th June 2021.

The 23 man team has Abdul Aziizi Kayondo, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Isma Mugulusi, Steven Sserwadda and Derrick Kakooza as the five youngsters that were elevated from the U-20 team that featured at the AFCON U-20 finals in Mauritania.

Shafik Kagimu watched over by Abdallah Mubiru (Credit: John Batanudde)

Head coach Abdallah Mubiru confirmed this final team after the last training at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Monday, 7th June 2021.

Chipper United goalkeeper Ismael Watenga and Super Sport United Moses Waiswa Ndhondhi, both based in South Africa will join the team once it touches base.

The team flies out on Monday evening aboard Uganda Airlines at 8:40 PM.

South Africa hosts Uganda on 10th June 2021 at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto in an international build-up.

The Full Traveling contingent:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Ismael Watenga, Mathias Kigonya, Charles Lukwago

Defenders: Paul Willa, Kizza Mustafa, Kayondo Abdu Aziizi, Enock Walusimbi, Murushid Juuko, Halid Lwaliwa, Paul Patrick Mbowa, Hassan Muhamud

Midfielders: Lwanga Taddeo, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu, Allan Okello, Moses Waiswa Ndhondhi, Abdul Lumala, Ibrahim Orit, Isma Mugulusi Mugulusi, Steven Sserwadda

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain), Steven Desse Mukwala, Derrick Kakooza

Goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu

Officials:

Leader of Delegation: Chrizestom Kalibbala

Head coach: Abdallah Mubiru

Assistant coach: Livingstone Mbabazi

Goalkeeping coach: Fred Kajoba Kisitu

Team Coordinator: Geofrey Massa

Team Doctor: Emmanuel Nakabago

Kit Manager: Frank Bumpenje

Media officer: John Batanudde

National Teams officer: Paul Mukatabala

FUFA Secretariat staff: Innocent Bagenayabo

Delegates: Jamal Ngobi and Charles Mawadri

Journalist: Grace Mbabazi

FUFA Official: Emmanuel Ndugga