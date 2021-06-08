

Seven-time world rally champion Sebastien Ogier has expressed his desire to have the Safari rally written among his rally career victories.

The Safari rally Kenya returns to the world rally series this month for the first time since 2002.

Ogier who was hosted on zoom in a Red Bull drivers’ hangout at Sankara hotel in Nairobi, Kenya shared his excitement for the return of the Safari rally.

“Honestly, it really means a lot to participate in the Safari rally. I have never come to Africa and obviously to Kenya.

“I am very excited and I will try to have this event to my victories. I always have excitement for new events and discover new stages and I will do my best to win it,” said Ogier.

Sebastien Ogier(R) and Julien Ingrassia after rally Sardegna victory. Credit: Toyota Gazoo

The world rally champion leader along with other WRC crews will be in for a new and exciting rally.

This year’s event however will not be anywhere close to the old tough Africa event.

Organisers have made the rally to suit current trends.

“Drivers of my generation have not been to the Safari rally before. So I think we are all excited although we are going to have a bit of challenges,” says Ogier.

“I have not gathered much information about the stages since we focus on one event at a time.

“I understand situations can change but we shall try to adjust quickly to the situation at hand.

The rally will run in Naivasha; which lies north west of the capital Nairobi. The unpredictable weather in that part of the country will play a big part in the drivers’ approach to the event.

Sebastien Ogier Credit: Roberto Saavedra

That is a concern too for Ogier who will lead Toyota Racing Gazoo’s charge in Africa.

He said, “we have heard of the changing weather and volcanic stones which can be difficult with tyres. And it’s no secret that at the moment we have quite some issues with the tyres.

“So I think it can play a big role one more time during this rally. That will be a key element where we have to stay out of trouble.”

Great Britain’s Colin Mcrae was the last winner of the WRC Safari rally back in 2002.