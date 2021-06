Three Ugandan runners will be in action tonight at the third meeting of the 2021 Wanda Diamond League in Florence, Italy.

Albert Chemtai, Joshua Cheptegei, and Winnie Nanyondo will take the track of Stadio Luigi Ridolfion on Thursday night.

Chemtai will be competing in the 3000m steeplechase, Cheptegei in the 5000m, and Nanyondo in the 1500m at the Golden Gala.

The event will start at 7:45pm and can be watched live on SuperSport Variety 3 on DStv.