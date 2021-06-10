International Build Up match: South Africa 3-2 Uganda Cranes

Uganda Cranes’ rebuilding process for a new team kicked off on a sour note, falling 3-2 to South Africa during an international build up match played at the Orlando stadium on Thursday, 10th June 2021 in Johannesburg city.

The visitors took the lead 1-0 throughout the first half but fell 3-1 at some stage in the subsequent stanza.

Ibrahim Orit gave Uganda Cranes the lead in the 16th minute, diving at the back post to connect team captain Emmanuel Arnold Okwi’s inviting cross from the right.

Ibrahim Orit , joined by Allan Okello celebrate Uganda Cranes’ opener (Credit: John Batanudde)

The Bafana Bafana staged a decent second half performance scoring three goals through Bongokuhle Hlongwane and substitute Evidence Makgopa (brace).

Uganda’s second half substitute Abdul Lumala scored at the stroke of full time to narrow the margin.

Lumala headed from close range after a corner kick by Mustafa Kizza in the 88th minute.

This was the first international game for Uganda and South Africa after a disastrous AFCON 2021 qualification campaign for the two countries.

There were plenty of positives therefore for the two countries earned from this international build up match.

Uganda Cranes fielded Chippa United goalkeeper Ismael Watenga in goal, returning to the national team posts after a five year absence.

Vipers’ Paul Willa and Canadian based Mustafa Kizza featured at the right and left back roles respectively.

Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers) and Murushid Juuko (Express) partnered in central defence.

Tadeo Lwanga, Ibrahim Orit, Allan Okello, Moses Waiswa and Shafik Kuchi Kagimu commanded the midfield department as team captain Emmanuel Arnold Okwi led the line.