Former Uganda Cranes skipper Hassan Wasswa Mawanda has called for the installation of fresh younger national team coaches to handle the outfit following loss to South Africa.

The Cranes led by tactician Abdallah Mubiru and new captain Emmanuel Okwi presented a good first half but suffered a major break down in the second to lose 3-2 ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifying.

In a message on Twitter, Mawanda felt FUFA President Moses Magogo must “reshuffle the technical team” just as he has done with the team.

“Am just thinking….. as the Fufa president @MosesMagogo is reshuffling the team, why doesnt he reshuffle the technical team as well. ???? Because I think we do have young coaches that can deliver. Cause a young mind needs new fresh Ideas from young coaches..” he wrote.

Wasswa’s suggestions follow his unceremonious departure from the Cranes before goal keeper Denis Onyango followed on the back on a leaked audio that castigated Magogo.

Uganda is in group E of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers alongside Mali, Kenya and Rwanda.

Uganda host Kenya in the first week of October and later end the group phase with a trip to Bamako, Mali between 10th-12th October.