Five Ugandan crews will take part in this month’s Kenya Safari rally.

Ronald Sebuguzi, Yasin Nasser, Kepher Walubi, Duncan Mubiru and Hassan Alwi will fly the Ugandan flag as they debut in a world rally event.

The rally makes it’s return to the World rally championship series for the first time since 2002.

That year, only one crew of Charles Muhangi and Frank Nekusa (both RIP) registered for the Kenyan duel.

The years before, Emma Katto and Karim Hirji had their slices of brilliance against the world’s best.

Now almost two decades later, Uganda will have a younger class of drivers.

All the five crews have been part of Safari rally, but this edition will be a whole new Safari rally event with a world rally touch.

Despite the logistics and preparations, there is much to look forward to for the Uganda crews during the June 23-27 Safari rally.

Ronald Sebuguzi Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Three-time national rally champion Ronald Sebuguzi says; the Safari Rally being a historic event as well as the perfect timing propelled his participation.

“This year’s Safari rally is not like any other event we have attended. It was a must for us to participate so that we be part of the history.

“After the extension of the national championship, the team decided to focus on only two events, Equator and Safari rally that would assure us big opportunities taking on new experience with world’s fastest drivers.

“Honestly, the budget is high, but we managed to break it down with our sponsors,” said Sebuguzi.

Sebuguzi will seat with Anthony Mugambwa in the Mitsubishi EvoX.

Yasin Nasser in this year’s Equator rally Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

To the Reigning NRC champion Yasin Nasser, participation in the Safari rally will be a dream come true.

“Being part of a world rally event was never in my dreams not until Kenya pushed for a return of Safari rally, then I started visualising everything.

“As Kenya prepared for the event, we were also preparing ourselves in all aspects.

“Even though we will not be scoring towards any championship, we feel spending on such an event is worth it for our rally career.

“It’s a dream come true sharing same organisation and stages with the world’s fastest drivers,” he said.

Nasser will be navigated by Ali Katumba in a Subaru Impreza GVB.

Kepher Walubi during the Equator rally in Kenya. Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Kepher Walubi will compete in a Mitsubishi EvoX and being part of Safari rally will be the apex of his rally career.

“Safari rally as a world rally event is everything every driver wishes to be part of.

“I am eagerly waiting to start the event to count it as an achievement in my rally career.

“The event has cost me an arm and leg, but I guess that’s what world rally events are like. We are just looking forward to be part of the history,” he asserted.

Duncan Mubiru Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Crews will tackle 320.19kilometres in 18competitive stages.