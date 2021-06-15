2021 CECAFA U-23 Challenge Cup:

3rd – 18th July – Bahir Dar city, Ethiopia

The Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) has confirmed that Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will participate in the upcoming CECAFA U-23 Challenge Cup as a guest country.

This was revealed by the CECAFA Executive Director Auka Gacheo via the official CECAFA website.

DR Congo have requested to play and we have allowed them to play as a guest side. We are moving on well and Ethiopia are putting everything in place so that they host a successful tournament. Auka Gacheo, CECAFA Executive Director

Ethiopia will host the first tournament in 2021 in the CECAFA calendar between July 3-18th in Bahir Dar city.

All the countries at this year’s championship will field U-23 sides as agreed upon at the CECAFA member meeting ahead of the CAF General Assembly in Morocco this year.

Auka required the Member Associations to pay up the US$20,000 which they are meant to send before being drawn for the competition so as to assist in the logistics and other operational costs.

Confirmed list so far:

Hosts Ethiopia have been joined by perennial participants Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Eritrea, Djibouti, Sudan, South Sudan, Rwanda Burundi, Somalia, Zanzibar and the guests DRC as the countries that will duly take part in the championship.

Team Uganda (Kobs) will be coached by Morley Byekwaso, assisted by Simeon Masaba and Steven Billy Kiggundu as the goalkeeping coach.