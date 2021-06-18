Telecom giant MTN Uganda has added 076 to it’s existing family of number ranges that include 077, 078, 031 and 039.

The new number range was granted by sector regulator, Uganda Communications Commission and will be available to prepaid customers.

The development will not affect existing numbers and customers can continue enjoying MTN services.

“We are now issuing new customers on the MTN network mobile numbers with the prefix range starting from 0760000000 to 0760999999,” MTN Chief Marketing Officer, Somdev Sen revealed.

He added; “The New number range of 0760 is at the moment available to prepaid customers to connect to all our services just like we currently have on all our other number ranges.”

Phone number recycling is the reintroduction of a deactivated/disconnected number into the pool of available numbers eligible for assignment to a new customer.

This happens when the previous owner of the numbers has not used their line for any activity for more than six months and has not formally notified MTN of their intention and interest to keep that number.

To acquire a new number within in the new 0760 range, customers can visit the nearest MTN Shop or Duuka with their national ID and buy a new SIM card at the usual cost of Shs2000.

MTN commits to continue providing seamless communication services to its customers across the country.