The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has suspended the remaining StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) fixtures until further notice.

The decision follows President Museveni’s address to the nation on Friday 18th June 2021 on the Covid-19 pandemic, where he issued new directives in the fight against the virus.

Sports is one of the activities that have been henceforth suspended for the next 42 days as the country grapples to contain the new strains of the virus.

“Fufa wishes to announce that all Star Times UPL matches scheduled for Saturday 19th June 2021 and Sunday 20th June 2021 have been postponed,” reads in part the statement from the national FA.

“Fufa will give further guidance on the remaining match days in the near future.”

Last season, the FA applied the 75 percent rule to award Vipers the title after the pandemic forced the league off with five rounds of matches to play.

Should the same be applied this time, leaders Express will be declared champions for the seventh time.

The Red Eagles currently stand on 58 points, with URA 57 and Vipers 56 each with four games left to play.